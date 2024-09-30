Monday, September 30, 2024

1544 GMT —US President Joe Biden has called for an end to all hostilities as Israel prepares for what it is calling a "limited" ground invasion in Lebanon amid fears of a spiralling regional war.

Asked by a reporter if he is aware of and comfortable with Israel beginning its offensive, Biden said: "I'm more aware than you might know, and I'm comfortable with them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now."

1602 GMT — US sending few thousand more troops to the Middle East: Pentagon

The US is sending an additional “few thousand” troops to the Middle East to bolster security and to be prepared to defend Israel if necessary, the Pentagon said Monday.

The increased presence will come from multiple fighter jet squadrons, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

1602 GMT — Houthis to escalate operations in response to Israeli attacks: official

Houthis have said that they will escalate military operations against Israel in response to its attacks on the country, a day after an Israeli attack against Houthi targets which the Yemeni group's spokesperson said left five killed and 57 injured.

1546 GMT —France urges Lebanon ceasefire amid reports of looming Israeli ground invasion

France has urged both Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate the situation and agree on a ceasefire that ends the ongoing hostilities.

Addressing a press conference in Beirut, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noal Barrot urged Israel "to refrain from any ground incursion (into Lebanon)."

Several Israeli media reports suggest a possible ground invasion in southern Lebanon amid massive air strikes across the country.

1558 GMT — We want de-escalation in Middle East: US to UN

The United States does not want to see violence spread in the Middle East and wants to see a de-escalation, the US envoy to the United Nations said.

"We want to find a path to peace so that Palestinians and Israelis have safety and Lebanese and Israelis living on the northern border find security and safety as well," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

When asked if Israel had told the US that it was going to carry out an incursion into Lebanon, Thomas-Greenfield said she would not discuss US-Israel talks but that the two countries were in close contact.

1532GMT —Israel's defence minister says ground troops could be used in Lebanon

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said ground forces could be used against Hezbollah in Lebanon, adding operations will go on despite the killing of the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Gallant made the comments while speaking to Israeli troops deployed to the northern border where cross-border fire with Hezbollah continued for nearly a year but escalated this month.

"We will use all the means that may be required –- your forces, other forces, from the air, from the sea, and on land," Gallant said.

1428 GMT — Israel informs US about its plans for Lebanon invasion: report

Israel is planning a "limited" ground invasion in Lebanon that may start imminently, Israel told the United States, the Washington Post reports citing an unidentified US official.

The invasion would be smaller than Israel's 2006 war against Hezbollah and focus on security for border communities, the official said.

1236 GMT — Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike: army

The Lebanese army said a soldier was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a motorcycle as it went through an army checkpoint in south Lebanon near the border.

"A soldier was killed when a drone belonging to the Israeli enemy targeted a motorcycle as it was passing through the Lebanese army checkpoint" in the Wazzani area close to the Israeli border, a statement on X said.

It is the first soldier announced killed since Israel began heavily bombing Lebanon last week.

1145 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike on Lebanon's Ain al-Delb reaches 45

Lebanon has said that an Israeli strike a day earlier near the southern city of Sidon killed 45 people, raising an earlier toll.

In a statement, the health ministry announced "45 dead and 70 wounded in an updated toll for the Israeli enemy attack on Ain al-Delb" on Sunday. At the same time, the official National News Agency said the strike targeted a building that had completely collapsed.

1120 GMT — Lebanon ready to implement UN Resolution 1701, deploy army south of Litani River

Lebanon is ready to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which involves deploying the Lebanese army south of the Litani River, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said.

“We affirm our agreement and pledge to implement the cease-fire immediately with Israel,” Mikati said following a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut.

He added that Lebanon is ready to send its army to the southern region in coordination with the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL).

1054 GMT — Hezbollah ready for any Israel ground offensive: deputy

Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem has said the group was ready to face any Israeli ground offensive, warning that the battle could last a long time.

In a televised address, Qassem also said Hezbollah would choose a new chief "at the earliest opportunity" after Israel killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike.

1030 GMT — Iran won't send forces to confront Israel: ministry

Iran will not deploy forces to Lebanon or Gaza to confront Israel, its foreign ministry has said, as Israeli strikes target its allies in the region.

"There is no need to send extra or volunteer forces of Iran," said foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani, adding that Lebanon and fighters in the Palestinian territories "have the capability and strength to defend themselves against the aggression".

1002GMT — Israel continues to bomb Gaza, death toll rises to 41,615

The death toll from Israel's war on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 41,615, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

0933 GMT — Another journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza as death toll rises to 174

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, bringing the total death toll since last Oct. 7 to 174, the government media office said.

In a statement, the media office identified the new victim as Wafa Aludaini, without giving any details about the circumstances of her death.

It said Aludaini had worked “with several English-speaking media outlets,” calling on the international community to hold the Israeli government accountable for its “crimes against journalists.”

0822 GMT — Over 100,000 people cross from Lebanon into Syria: UN

More than 100,000 people have crossed into Syria from Lebanon since a conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah escalated this month, the UN refugee agency chief said.

Filippo Grandi said on social media platform X that those fleeing included both Lebanese and Syrian nationals. The UN agency is assisting those arriving at four crossing points, he added.