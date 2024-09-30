TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's vice president, Venezuelan counterpart discuss bilateral ties
Türkiye and Venezuela to strengthen cooperation in energy, tourism, and education sectors, says Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz in a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Delcy Rodriguez.
"In the coming period, we need to further develop our commercial relations to increase our trade volume to $3 billion," the Turkish vice president said. / Photo: AA
September 30, 2024

Türkiye Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met Venezuela's Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez in Ankara on Monday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

"In our meeting, we evaluated bilateral relations between our countries and regional and global issues, agreeing to enhance our cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, and education," Yilmaz posted on X after the meeting.

“The democratic maturity and institutional capacity of Venezuela, which has become a rising power in its region with the steps it has taken, strengthens our cooperation opportunities day by day,” he added.

"In the coming period, we need to further develop our commercial relations to increase our trade volume to $3 billion," the Turkish vice president said.

He thanked Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, his government, and the Venezuelan people for their stance against Israel's genocidal attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
