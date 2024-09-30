Türkiye Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met Venezuela's Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez in Ankara on Monday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

"In our meeting, we evaluated bilateral relations between our countries and regional and global issues, agreeing to enhance our cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, and education," Yilmaz posted on X after the meeting.

“The democratic maturity and institutional capacity of Venezuela, which has become a rising power in its region with the steps it has taken, strengthens our cooperation opportunities day by day,” he added.