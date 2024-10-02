Voters in the United States and viewers around the world might have been pleasantly surprised to watch vice-presidential hopefuls JD Vance and Tim Walz debate each other in a civil manner on Tuesday in New York City. For more than 90 minutes, the candidates answered questions about topics ranging from foreign policy to domestic policy.

The substantive debate stood in in stark contrast to presidential debates in years past that have focused more on personality than policy.

Throughout the debate, Vance and Walz engaged in a respectful and informative conversation, despite their policy differences. At several points, they even went out of their way to highlight points of agreement and show appreciation for one another.

After Walz stated that his teenage son had witnessed a shooting, Vance expressed how sorry he was to learn about this. "I appreciate that," said Walz, in what appeared to be a moment of genuine humanity too often missing from partisan politics today.

While the evening highlighted the key differences between the two major parties running in November, and gave viewers a deeper look at both candidates, did it move the needle in any way for voters?

Big differences

In talking about domestic policy, Vance and Walz highlighted the main positions held by the presidential candidates at the top of their party ticket.

For example, Vance echoed Trump's position that states should be able to decide whether, and if so under what circumstances, to legally permit abortions. He also refused to back a federal ban on abortion, which he had supported before joining Trump's ticket.

Walz, in contrast, echoed Harris in calling for passage of a federal law codifying the recently-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, by guaranteeing a right to abortion across all states.

They also disagreed on other major domestic policy issues, including migration, health care, and economics.

However, their foreign policy differences were less clear. In response to the first question of the debate, about Israel's potential response to yesterday's missile attacks by Iran, Walz endorsed Israel's right to defend itself and called for the return of its hostages - while also calling for an end to "the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

Vance described his position only briefly, by stating "it is up to Israel what they think they need to do to keep their country safe… when they're fighting the bad guys."

One must be careful not to read too much into this exchange about foreign policy. Vance and Walz differ quite a bit on other foreign policy matters, including the war in Ukraine and Trump’s proposed tariffs on foreign goods (particularly from China).

But the debate moderators did not ask about those issues. Nonetheless, their first question provided some important insights when it comes to the next administration’s policy regarding the Middle East, and US relations with Israel in particular: Vance and Walz both endorse a close partnership with significant military support.

Who won?

Perhaps the most dramatic moment in the debate came in response to a question about the previous elections in 2020.

Walz asked Vance pointedly whether Trump had, in fact, lost that election. Vance would not say yes or no. His strained response was aptly described by Walz as a "damning non-answer."