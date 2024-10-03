The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has launched a new drive to recruit informants in China, Iran and North Korea, adding to what it says has been a successful effort to enlist Russians.

On Wednesday, the agency posted online instructions in Korean, Mandarin, and Farsi detailing steps that potential informants can take to contact US intelligence officials without putting themselves in danger.

The instructions include ways to reach the CIA on its public website or on the darknet, a part of the internet that can only be accessed using special tools designed to hide the user's identity.

The CIA posted similar instructions in Russian two years ago following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"People are trying to reach out to us from around the world and we are offering them instructions for how to do that safely," the agency said in a statement.

"Our efforts on this front have been successful in Russia, and we want to make sure individuals in other authoritarian regimes know that we're open for business."

The messages in the three languages were posted on Telegram, YouTube, X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.