The speaker of Georgia's parliament announced on Thursday that he had signed into law a bill aimed at shielding family values and minors from LGBT influence and "

pseudo-liberal ideology

".

Shalva Papuashvili signed the 'On Protection of Family Values and Minors' bill after it was returned to parliament on Wednesday by President Salome Zourabichvili without her signature, said the parliament speaker.

Expressing that the law "does not reflect current, temporary, changing ideas and ideologies," Papuashvili said it is based on "common sense, historical experience and centuries-old Christian, Georgian and European values".

Acknowledging that the bill will face criticism from “some foreign partners,” he said that it nevertheless has broad public support.

He also said as the bill was being considered, the government held discussions with various religious denominations, as well as the Georgian Orthodox Church, which he said supported the bill.