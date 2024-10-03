WORLD
Georgia parliament approves new law to 'protect family values and minors'
The House Speaker’s approval came after President Salome Zourabichvili refused to sign the bill, which bans gender transition and invalidates same-sex marriages conducted abroad.
People take part in a protest demanding the government formally denounce the "foreign agents" bill, outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze / Others
October 3, 2024

The speaker of Georgia's parliament announced on Thursday that he had signed into law a bill aimed at shielding family values and minors from LGBT influence and "

pseudo-liberal ideology

".

Shalva Papuashvili signed the 'On Protection of Family Values and Minors' bill after it was returned to parliament on Wednesday by President Salome Zourabichvili without her signature, said the parliament speaker.

Expressing that the law "does not reflect current, temporary, changing ideas and ideologies," Papuashvili said it is based on "common sense, historical experience and centuries-old Christian, Georgian and European values".

Acknowledging that the bill will face criticism from “some foreign partners,” he said that it nevertheless has broad public support.

He also said as the bill was being considered, the government held discussions with various religious denominations, as well as the Georgian Orthodox Church, which he said supported the bill.

“Therefore, for me, si gning this law carries the highest legitimacy – it is a signature backed by both the nation and the church,” he added.

Last month, lawmakers voted in support of the bill in its third and final reading with 84 votes in favor and none against.

The law, which was submitted to parliament in June, will give a legal basis for moves such as banning LGBT gatherings, same-sex marriage, and "gender reassignment" surgery.

The legislation also bans public display of the LGBTQ flag and introduces media moderation.

The majority of the opposition did not take part in the vote as part of its boycott following the adoption of the controversial Transparency of Foreign Influence law, which has been criticised by the US and European countries.

The bill’s adoption comes weeks ahead of the October 26 parliamentary elections, in which the ruling Georgian Dream Party is seeking a fourth term.​​​​​​​

