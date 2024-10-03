Foreign nationals from Europe, Asia and the Middle East have fled Lebanon as Israel's bombing of the capital Beirut intensified and governments worldwide urged their citizens to get out.

Some countries provided air evacuations on Thursday, while elsewhere hundreds of people boarded crowded ferries or smaller vessels as bombs fell on the heart of the city.

Israel on Thursday ordered residents to flee more than 20 towns in southern Lebanon, in an escalating conflict that has drawn in Iran and risks drawing in the United States.

Dozens of Greeks and Greek Cypriots boarded a Greek military aircraft at Beirut airport, many of them children clutching soft toys and school bags. In the cramped conditions onboard, some played with glow sticks, while others slept on their parents' laps as the plane left behind the smoking city below.

The plane dropped off 38 Greek Cypriots at Larnaca airport, about 200 km (124 miles) west of Lebanon, and continued on to Athens, where 22 Greek nationals disembarked.

Those onboard, like many fleeing by other means, spoke of the growing chaos and terror caused by the bombing campaign this week.

"We were trapped, there was no other way to leave because Middle East aeroplanes are full and the earliest flight you can get is in 10 days," Giorgos Seib said on the runway at Larnaca airport after landing.

"Every day the situation gets worse and we don’t know what will happen tomorrow."

Nearly 2,000 people have been killed since the start of the Israeli attacks on Lebanon in the last year, including 127 children, Lebanon's health minister Firass Abiad said on Thursday.

Expatriates have been scrambling to leave and governments from China to Europe have drawn up plans to get their citizens out.

Russia organised a special flight for the family members of Russian diplomats on Thursday. Australia has organised hundreds of airline seats for its citizens to leave.