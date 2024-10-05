The Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of an mpox epidemic, has launched a large-scale vaccination campaign against the virus in the eastern city of Goma.

The first vaccines were administered to hospital staff on Saturday, with the program due to target the general population from Monday in the east of the country, where the current outbreak started a year ago.

Officials held a ceremony to mark the start of vaccinations at a hospital in the eastern city of Goma.

The Health Ministry warned on Friday that the campaign's scope would be small due to limited resources.

At the moment, 265,000 vaccine doses are available, though more are in the pipeline.

