According to medical sources, 23 of the 38 hospitals in Gaza are now completely non-operational a year since the start of Israeli bombardment.

Israeli attacks also killed a total of 986 healthcare workers, crippling Gaza's healthcare system further, WAFA reports.

Moreover, 130 ambulances have been damaged or destroyed due to direct attacks, rendering them inoperable.

The destruction of medical facilities and the loss of personnel have critically impaired the capacity to deliver essential care to an increasing number of casualties, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On Sunday, at least 45 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last October 7 to 41,870, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.