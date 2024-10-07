Monday, October 7, 2024

1737 GMT — The Israeli army has declared four areas "closed military zone" in the country's northwest border with Lebanon.

"Following a situational assessment, the areas of Rosh HaNikra, Shlomi, Hanita, and Arab al Aramshe in northern Israel will be declared a closed military zone as of 22:00 today. Entry to this area is prohibited," the army said.

More updates 👇

1758 GMT — Hezbollah tells fighters not to attack Israeli troops near peacekeepers

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it ordered its fighters not to attack Israeli troops who recently moved behind a UN peacekeeping position near a Lebanese border village.

The statement came a day after UNIFIL had warned Israel's operations near their position at Maroun al Ras were "extremely dangerous" and compromised their safety, adding it had repeatedly informed Israel of their concerns.

Hezbollah said it reported "unusual movement of Israeli enemy forces behind a UNIFIL position, on the outskirts of the border village of Maroun al Ras".

It ordered fighters "not to take action... to preserve the lives of the peacekeepers", quoting a field commander in its statement.

The group accused Israel of "trying to use UNIFIL forces as human shields".

1747 GMT — Yemen's Houthis fire missile at Israel

Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for attacks against Israel, where the military said earlier it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

The Houthis fired at "two military targets of the Israeli enemy" in the Tel Aviv area with two missiles, its military spokesperson Yahya Saree said, adding drones were also launched at several Israel targets.

1735 GMT — Israeli ground assaults in Lebanon so far continue to be limited: US

The US said it does not want to see UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) forces put in danger in any way as Israel continues its ground offensive.

“UNIFIL force plays an important role in establishing security in Lebanon, and ultimately, we want to see them able to do their job implementing UN Security Council resolution 1701,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

When asked if the US still sees Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon as a “limited operation”, Miller responded: "We have seen the ground operations so far continue to be limited."

Miller said the US supports Israel targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon but expects it to do in way that “complies with international humanitarian law and minimizes civilian casualties.”

1633 GMT — Israel to expand its offensive to south Lebanon coast

The Israeli army said it would expand its assault against Hezbollah to Lebanon's coast south of the Al-Awali river, and warned people to stay away from the shore in the area.

The army "will soon operate in the maritime area against Hezbollah's terrorist activities" south of the Al-Awali river, army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement published in Arabic on social media.

1618 GMT — Over 400,000 people fled to Syria in around two weeks: Lebanon

Lebanon's government said that more than 400,000 people had fled an Israeli escalation against Lebanon's Hezbollah across the border into Syria in less than two weeks.

More than 300,000 of those who escaped from September 23 to Saturday were Syrians returning to their war-torn country, while more than 102,000 were Lebanese, a governmental crisis unit said.

1610 GMT — Iran hails October 7 as 'turning point in history'

Iran praised Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel as a decisive moment for Palestinians as it marked the first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Israeli soil.

"The operation on October 7, 2023... was a turning point in the history of the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against the occupation and oppression of the Zionist regime," Iran's foreign ministry said.

It described the attack as a release of "the Palestinian people's pent-up historic anger against eight decades of occupation, murder and genocide".

The statement also accused Israel's allies of supporting these actions, saying: "Supporters of the occupying regime, especially the United States, have been complicit in the crimes of this regime" against Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians and Yemenis."

1604 GMT — Israel's military eases some restrictions for residents of north

Israel's military said it was partially easing some restrictions for residents in areas in northern Israel that were put in place after Hezbollah in Lebanon increased the intensity of its cross-border rocket fire in recent weeks.

The military said that the "activity scale will be changed from Limited Activity to Partial Activity," adding that educational activities in those areas can now be held if they are adjacent to bomb shelters or other safe rooms.

"The rest of the country's guidelines remain unchanged," it said.

1541 GMT — Hezbollah again launched rockets at areas north of Israel's Haifa

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched rockets at areas north of the Israel city of Haifa for the second time in the day.

It said it fired a "large rocket salvo" at the areas in the afternoon.

1518 GMT — Iran vows to hit back against any Israeli strike

Iran said it would respond firmly to any Israeli attack on its soil, stressing that it did not want a wider war in the region.

Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said the Islamic Republic was "not afraid of war and will give a firm and appropriate response to any new action by the Zionist regime".

1447 GMT — Surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen towards Israel

Israel's military said air defences intercepted a missile fired from Yemen during the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

"A surface-to-surface missile was fired from Yemen," where Iran-backed group have previously launched missiles towards Israel, the military said in a statement, with warning sirens audible in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

Related Lebanon's mass displacement crisis could trigger global instability

1326 GMT — Lebanese security official says Israel struck near Beirut airport

A Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike hit near the country's only airport in Beirut, close to Hezbollah's stronghold in the south of the capital.

"Israel conducted an air strike near the airport," the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Lebanon's official National News Agency had earlier said Israel launched "a series of strikes targeting more than 30 towns and villages in the Tyre district," after earlier saying "series of strikes" hit other south Lebanon locations.

1250 GMT — About 135 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into Israel: army

Israel's military said that the Lebanon's Hezbollah had fired some 135 projectiles into Israel, as the country marked the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack.

"As of 17:00 (14:00 GMT Monday), approximately 135 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement, as air raid sirens sounded frequently across northern Israel.

1148 GMT — Israel army conducts 'extensive' strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli army said its air force was launching extensive strikes across southern Lebanon claiming to targetHezbollah positions.

"The IAF (air force) is currently conducting extensive strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon," the army said in a statement.

Besides, two major hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs are unable to provide service after Israeli forces conducted overnight air strikes that severely damaged the facilities, a Lebanese medical source.

The source told Anadolu on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media that Saint Therese Hospital and Al Rassoul Al Azam Hospital are both rendered inoperable due to the Israeli air strikes.

Al Rassoul Al Azam is one of the largest hospitals in the Lebanese capital, the source added.

Related How the Western media is manufacturing consent for genocide

1136 GMT — Israeli strike kills 10 firefighters in Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike in south Lebanon overnight killed 10 firefighters.

"An Israeli strike overnight targeted a local firefighting centre in Baraasheet where 10 civil defence members were present," municipal official Reda Ashour said.

The ministry reported the "killing of 10 firefighters" who were "in the building ready to go out on rescue missions", adding efforts to remove the rubble were ongoing.

1125 GMT — Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for 'genocide': Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed that Israel would pay a price for the "genocide" in Gaza as he marked the first anniversary of the war.

"It should not be forgotten that Israel will sooner or later pay the price for this genocide that it has been carrying out for a year and is still continuing," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Branding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the "butcher of Gaza" and comparing him to Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler, Erdogan said: "just as Hitler was stopped by an alliance of humanity, Netanyahu and his murder network will be stopped in the same way."

Related Türkiye ready to provide needed humanitarian support to Lebanon — Fidan

1058 GMT — Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian boy in West Bank: ministry

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy was killed in confrontations between youths and Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

1058 GMT — South Lebanon official says Israeli strike kills 8 firefighters

An official in south Lebanon has said an Israeli strike in the region overnight killed eight firefighters.

"An Israeli strike overnight targeted a local firefighting centre in Baraasheet where 10 civil defence members were present. The bodies of eight of them have been retrieved until now", municipal official Reda Ashour said, bringing to 115 the number of rescuers killed in a year, according to an AFP tally.

1048 GMT — Germany renews call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed his country’s support for Israel, but also called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, to enable the release of hostages and aid deliveries.

Speaking at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, Scholz once again condemned the October 7 attacks, expressed his sympathy with the Israeli victims, and underlined that Germany will continue supporting Israel's security.