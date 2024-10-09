Italy's demographics are the worst in Europe in terms of economic growth potential between 2023 and 2040, Scope Ratings has said.

Italy's "working age population is set to record an almost 19 percent decline between 2023 and 2040 - the biggest reduction in Europe - outpacing reductions expected in Germany, Spain (both at 14 percent) and France (2 percent)," the Germany-based agency wrote in a report on Wednesday.

The shrinking workforce in the euro zone's third largest economy underlines "the growing importance of labour market reforms for Italy's long-term economic prospects," it added.

Last year births in Italy fell for a 15th consecutive year to hit a new record low of 379,000, the lowest number since the country's unification in 1861, official data showed.

The country's employment rate is already the lowest in the 27-nation European Union. Last year 66.3 percent of Italians between age 20-64 had a job, compared with an EU average of 75.3 percent, according to Eurostat data.

The situation is especially critical for women, who struggle to combine motherhood and work.

The Bank of Italy has said getting more women into the labour force is imperative to support long-term economic growth and make the country's almost 3 trillion euro ($3.29 trillion) debt pile sustainable.