Spain PM touts benefits of migration as European neighbours tighten borders
Spain's economy is the fastest growing in the EU, boosted in part by a wave of skilled immigrants.
Sanchez said Spain would ask the EC to advance by one year to 2025 the launch of a pact that would have EU member states share the distribution of migrants and asylum seekers. / Photo: AP Archive
October 9, 2024

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced measures to make it easier for immigrants to settle in Spain, championing migration and its economic benefits even as other European governments have tightened their borders against newcomers.

"(Immigration is) not just a question of humanitarianism..., it's also necessary for the prosperity of our economy and the sustainability of the welfare state," Sanchez said on Wednesday in a speech to parliament. "The key is in managing it well."

Spain will work on making it easier for migrants to come with a series of initiatives, including recognising academic qualifications for temporary workers, simplifying contracts as part of a new labour migration programme, and reducing red tape for residency applications, Sanchez said.

Spain's economy is the fastest growing in the EU, boosted in part by a wave of skilled immigrants from Latin America who have plugged labour shortages in sectors such as technology and hospitality.

Sanchez, head of Spain's Socialist party, said low-skilled migrants also helped the economy, working in "invisible jobs". Without them, he said, sectors such as construction, agriculture and hospitality would collapse.

Elsewhere in the 27-nation EU the mood has turned increasingly hostile to migration, with growing popular support for conservative and far-right parties seeking tougher controls.

Germany, Slovakia and Hungary have reintroduced temporary border controls in what was long the heart of the European Union's Schengen open travel zone. France says it is considering similar moves while Italy aims to set up detention camps in non-EU Albania for migrants picked up at sea.

Ahead of a summit next week, 17 EU member states called on the European Commission last week to sharpen EU rules on returning irregular migrants to their home countries.

Sanchez said Spain would ask the European Commission to advance by one year to 2025 the launch of a migration pact that would have EU member states share the distribution of migrants and asylum seekers based on GDP, population and other criteria.

SOURCE:Reuters
