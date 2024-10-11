Friday, October 11, 2024

1903 GMT — At least 13 Palestinians have been killed following Israeli air strikes targeting a house in the Jabalia area of Gaza, according to medics.

More updates 👇

1813 GMT — Red Crescent ambulances in Gaza out of service due to lack of fuel

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that all its ambulances in northern Gaza were forced to stop over the lack of fuel due to the Israeli army's incursion and siege for the sixth consecutive day.

"Six ambulances are completely put out of service due to lack of fuel, as the Israeli occupation prevents the entry of fuel into northern Gaza," Raed Al-Nems, Red Crescent Society's spokesman in Gaza, told Anadolu.

He added that the halt of the ambulances paralyzed providing the ambulance service to patients and wounded people in northern Gaza.

1804 GMT — Israel's continued bombardment impacts 'entire international law': UN

UN's high representative for disarmament affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, described Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza as "alarming" and stated that it has not only impacted the achievements in disarmament but also affected the entire international law-based order.

Nakamitsu said: "I think the impact is not just on disarmament, but it is maybe on the entire international order, on the basis of international law."

She emphasised the need for member states to return to respecting international law and the UN Charter.

She stated that they are conducting special studies on the use of large explosive weapons in densely populated areas and added that such weapons have indiscriminate effects on civilian populations.

Nakamitsu also warned over the increasing nuclear risks and rhetoric, adding: "We hope we will be able to reverse the current rather unfortunate and very dangerous trajectory."

1756 GMT — 'Absolutely' asking Israel to not hit UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Biden

US President Joe Biden said he was asking Israel to stop firing at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, after two incidents in which Blue Helmets were wounded.

"Absolutely, positively," Biden said when asked by a reporter at the White House if he was asking Israel to stop, amid condemnation of Israel from the UN chief and its western allies.

1711 GMT — Ending arms exports for Gaza, Lebanon only way to stop fighting: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that "stopping the export of weapons" used in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there, and also condemned "deliberate" targeting of UN peacekeepers.

"We all know it. It's the unique lever that would end it," Macron said at a summit of European and Mediterranean leaders in Cyprus, where he also said it was "absolutely unacceptable" that UN peacekeepers in Lebanon are "deliberately targeted" by Israeli forces.

1627 GMT — Iran rebuffs claims it is supplying arms to Lebanon

Iran’s permanent mission to the UN denied recent allegations that Tehran is supplying weapons to Lebanon.

Emphasising Iran's commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Lebanon, the mission said: "The Islamic Republic of Iran remains actively involved in the provision of humanitarian assistance to Lebanon via multiple channels and has formally expressed its preparedness to extend medical aid and to receive the wounded – a proposition duly accepted by the Government of Lebanon."

The mission highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Lebanon, adding: "Lebanon is not in need of military support."

"The foremost and urgent priority must centre upon the establishment of a ceasefire and the facilitation of relief efforts," it said, adding that the focus should be on alleviating the humanitarian crisis rather than escalating military involvement.

1620 GMT — Israeli air strike kills four, including three children in Gaza

At least four Palestinians, including three children, have been killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a house in the southwestern part of Gaza City, a medical source said.

The home belonged to the al-Daya family, the source told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

1614 GMT — 420,000 fled from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli attacks: UN

More than 420,000 people, mainly Syrians, have crossed into Syria from Lebanon since the beginning of Israeli attacks, the UN refugee agency said.

More than 310,000 Syrian and 110,000 Lebanese nationals have crossed to Syria on Sept. 23-Oct. 9, said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights office, at a press conference in Geneva.

Saying that Israel carried out its “heaviest” bombardment to date on Beirut city centre last night, Shamdasani, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry, said that at least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 others wounded so far.

1608 GMT — One more Israeli soldier killed in southern Gaza fighting

The Israeli army said that one more soldier was killed in fighting in southern Gaza.

In a military statement, the army identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Ittai Fogel, 22, of the army's 401 Brigade, but did not provide further details on how he was killed.

The soldier's death brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the launch of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on October 7 last year to 734.

Related Iran strike reminded Israel of cost of war. What will Netanyahu do next?

1604 GMT — Hamas targets Israeli armoured vehicle in Gaza attack; troops killed or injured

The military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas said that it destroyed an Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC), killing and injuring its crew in northern Gaza.

Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its fighters destroyed the Israeli APC with a Shawaz explosive device and a Yassin 105 shell in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, killing and injuring troops inside the armoured vehicle.

1522 GMT — Hezbollah's priority is to defeat Israel: official

Hezbollah's priority right now is defeating Israel militarily but it is open to any efforts to stop "the aggression", the head of the Lebanese group's media office, Mohammad Afif, said.

"Tel Aviv is only the start, Israel has only seen so little," Afif said in a televised press conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut with the rubble of destroyed buildings behind him.

"Our absolute priority now is to defeat the enemy and force them to stop the aggression. However, any internal or external political effort to achieve a cessation of aggression is appreciated as long as it is consistent with our comprehensive vision of the battle, its circumstances and its results."

1517 GMT — US Pentagon urges Israel to ensure safety of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he urged his counterpart in Israel to ensure the safety of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon, after the group said that two UN peacekeepers had been injured in the country's south.

"I urged ensuring the safety of UNIFIL forces and coordinating efforts to pivot from military operations to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible," Austin said in a post on X following his call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday night.

1504 GMT — Israeli strike on army checkpoint kills two Lebanese soldiers

Two Lebanese soldiers have been killed and three others wounded in an Israeli air strike that hit a building near a Lebanese army checkpoint in Kafra, Bint Jbeil province, the Lebanese army said.

1433 GMT — Israel claims to be conducting 'thorough review' after attack on UN peacekeepers

The Israeli military said it was "conducting a thorough review" to determine details of attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, after mission members were injured on consecutive days.

The military said it was notified "that two UN peacekeepers were inadvertently hurt during IDF combat against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The IDF expresses deep concern over incidents of this kind and is currently conducting a thorough review at the highest levels of command to determine the details," the army said in a statement.

1432 GMT — Israel blocks WHO evacuation of sick children in Gaza: ministry

The Israeli army blocked a World Health Organization (WHO) delegation from evacuating sick children from hospitals in northern Gaza amid the worsening situation due to ongoing military raids in the area, now in their sixth day, a senior Gaza health official said.

Deputy Health Minister Maher Shamiya told Anadolu: “The army turned back the WHO delegation tasked with evacuating intensive care patients and children from northern hospitals, preventing them from reaching the northern part of the Gaza Strip.”

Shamiya confirmed that for the fifth time since the military raid began last Sunday, the Israeli army has blocked fuel trucks from entering Gaza and northern hospitals.

He noted that hospitals are facing a severe crisis due to an impending fuel shortage needed to power generators, which could halt operations in intensive care units and operating rooms.

“The army shoots at anything that moves, making it extremely difficult to retrieve the dead and provide medical aid to the wounded.”

1358 GMT — UN says 2 peacekeepers wounded in south Lebanon explosions

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon warned of "very serious risks" for their Blue Helmets after explosions wounded two mission members near the Israeli border, the second such incident in two days.

On Friday morning, "UNIFIL's Naqura headquarters was affected by explosions for the second time in the last 48 hours. Two peacekeepers were injured after two explosions occurred close to an observation tower," the peacekeeping mission said.

A UNIFIL spokesperson said they were Sri Lankan.

1327 GMT — Israel prevents Palestinians from Friday prayers at West Bank mosque

The Israeli army prevented Palestinians in Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, from performing weekly Friday prayers and continued to close the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim faithfuls, leaving it open only to illegal Israeli settlers for the third consecutive day.

“Around a thousand Palestinians performed Friday prayers at a closed military checkpoint west of the mosque,” Hebron Endowments Director Ghassan Al-Rajabi told Anadolu.

He explained that Israeli authorities have closed the mosque for four days, citing Jewish holidays, and that the closure was expected to end on Saturday evening.

Al-Rajabi accused Israel of trying to "alter the Palestinian demographic around the mosque, increase illegal Israeli settlers’ presence, and simultaneously prevent the call to prayer (Adhan) and prayers."

1311 GMT — Dozens wounded by Israeli fire at Gaza school shelter: civil defence

Dozens of Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli quadcopter fire at a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza's Jabalia refugee Camp, the Civil Defence said.

It said crews were transferring the wounded to a nearby hospital.

1250 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 11 more people in southern, eastern Lebanon

At least 11 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes targeting towns in southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese official news agency reported that four Lebanese people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in the southern town of Jebchit in the Nabatieh region.

At least five people were killed and two others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting a house in the eastern Baalbek-Hermel region, the agency added. In the city of Tyre, a woman died from injuries sustained days earlier in an Israeli air strike on her home, according to the National News Agency.

1200 GMT — UK 'appalled' by reports Israel fired on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

The UK government condemned the alleged firing by Israeli forces on a United Nations peacekeeper base in Lebanon, urging all parties in the conflict to "comply with international law".

"We were appalled to hear those reports and it is vital that peacekeepers and civilians are protected," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters.

1116 GMT — Israel military chief held security assessment in south Lebanon

Israel's military chief and the head of its Shin Ben security agency held a security assessment inside southern Lebanon on Thursday, the military said.

"We continue to operate against the enemy and will not stop until we ensure that we can safely return the residents (evacuated from the north), not just now, but with a future outlook," said Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi in a video of the gathering released by the military.

"If anyone considers rebuilding these villages again, they will know that it's not worth constructing terrorist infrastructure because the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) will neutralize them again." Ronen Bar, who heads the Shin Bet, said that "on a peaceful border, defence is on one side; on a wartime border, defence must be on both sides of the border with freedom of action."

1047 GMT — China condemns Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

China strongly condemned and expressed concerns over Israeli attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in southern Lebanon, state media said.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a severe violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adding that such acts are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

She urged all parties to the conflict to effectively guarantee the safety of all UN personnel and assets, including UNIFIL.

"China urges all parties concerned, Israel in particular, to take immediate measures to cool down the situation, ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and prevent the conflict from further expanding or even getting out of control," she said.

1039 GMT — The death toll from Israel's onslaught rises to 42,126: ministry

More than 42,126 Palestinians have been killed and 98,117 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, Gaza's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Related ‘Idea of greater Israel fuelling Netanyahu’s ideology’: top UN official

1007 GMT — Lebanon PM demands UN resolution on ceasefire with Israel

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the United Nations to pass a resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Mikati told reporters the foreign ministry would ask the UN Security Council to issue a resolution demanding a "full and immediate ceasefire" and that his government was committed to Resolution 1701 which was adopted in 2006 and called for the Lebanese army and peacekeepers to be the only armed forces deployed in the south of the country.

0940 GMT — UN officials concerned about impact of north Gaza evacuation orders on polio campaign

UN officials have voiced concerns that Israeli evacuation orders in northern Gaza might affect its polio vaccination campaign set to start next week.

"I am of course, concerned about the developments in the north, and specifically with these evacuation orders," Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, told reporters in Geneva.

Jean Gough, UNICEF Special representative in the State of Palestine, also voiced concerns and described the conditions as "more complicated" than in the first phase of the vaccination campaign last month.

0934 GMT — Israeli strikes kill several more Palestinians in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians, including a woman and child, were killed and several others injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medical sources and eyewitnesses have said.