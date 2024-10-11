Israel has decided to confiscate the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem to build illegal settlement units on its site, according to media reports.

“According to information released to the public today, the entire UNRWA area in Ma'alot Dafna, Jerusalem, is slated to become a housing project with 1,440 units,” the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

It noted that the project is in the “preparatory stages.”

UNRWA had not commented on the report.

Aryeh King, the far-right deputy mayor of Jerusalem, has repeatedly demanded in recent months the establishment of thousands of illegal units to expand the Ma'alot Dafna settlement.

Israeli authorities ordered UNRWA to vacate its headquarters in East Jerusalem on May 30 within 30 days under the pretext of the UN agency’s “failure to obtain approval” from the Israel Lands Authority to construct the facility on that land.