A Sudanese network of volunteer rescuers has said the military carried out an air strike a day earlier on a marketplace in Khartoum, leaving 23 people dead.

"Twenty-three people were confirmed dead and more than 40 others wounded" and taken to hospital after "military air strikes on Saturday afternoon on the main market" in southern Khartoum, the youth-led Emergency Response Rooms said in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

The market is near the main camp in the capital of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with whom the military is fighting a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

According to the UN, more than 16 months of war in Sudan has killed more than 20,000 people,