WORLD
2 MIN READ
Air strike in Sudan's Khartoum kills at least 23
The market which was targeted is near the main camp in the capital of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with whom the military is fighting a civil war.
Air strike in Sudan's Khartoum kills at least 23
The market is near the main camp in the capital of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with whom the military is fighting a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people. / Photo: AP
October 13, 2024

A Sudanese network of volunteer rescuers has said the military carried out an air strike a day earlier on a marketplace in Khartoum, leaving 23 people dead.

"Twenty-three people were confirmed dead and more than 40 others wounded" and taken to hospital after "military air strikes on Saturday afternoon on the main market" in southern Khartoum, the youth-led Emergency Response Rooms said in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

The market is near the main camp in the capital of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with whom the military is fighting a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

According to the UN, more than 16 months of war in Sudan has killed more than 20,000 people,

Recommended

WHO has said Sudan is suffering through a perfect storm of crisis, and the scale of the emergency is shocking, as is the insufficient action being taken to curtail the conflict.

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open warfare across the country.

RelatedThe forgotten civil war: Sudan's crisis deepens as death toll passes 20,000
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control