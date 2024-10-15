There may be roughly 244 million Americans who are eligible to vote in 2024, but only 150,000 to 200,000 voters (that's just 0.08 percent of eligible voters) will now decide whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will be heading to the White House.

"The US presidency has come down to a small handful of voters in few swing states. As I argue it, 150,000 to 200,000 swing voters in a few swing counties in a few swing states will decide the next president of the United States," David Schultz, who teaches political science and legal studies at Hamline University and is editor of Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter, told TRT World, in an exclusive interview.

Schultz, who has authored more than 45 books on US politics, election law, and the media and politics, said that as America enters the final few weeks of the election "what remains true is the stability of the electorate."

"Year ago, Trump and Biden were locked in a close race according to the polls. This was true until the first presidential debate in June and for a brief period, it looked like Trump opened up a lead. The Biden left and Harris replaced him. Since then, despite assassination attempts, debates, national conventions, and the fading of Robert Kennedy, Jr. the polls remain close. America is so polarised that there are few people who are undecided," he said.

Schultz added: "The reality is that the question now is who will show up to vote."

On Monday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump held rival gatherings in the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania to make their final pitches to voters in an exceptionally tight race just weeks until Election Day, November 5.

Schultz said Harris needs to get a lot of young people, under the age of 30, to vote.

"These voters did not like Biden or Trump but appear to like Harris. It is possible these voters are not appearing in the polls," the expert said.

According to Schultz, Harris also needs female voters to show how and she is doing well in moving them to her side.