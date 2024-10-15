WORLD
3 MIN READ
One Israeli police officer dead, four wounded in Ashdod shooting attack
Gunman opens fire in two locations in Ashdod city, according to Israeli media.
One Israeli police officer dead, four wounded in Ashdod shooting attack
Shooting happened on the Yavne interchange, near the southern Israeli city of Ashdod. / Photo: AFP
October 15, 2024

An assailant shot dead an Israeli policeman and wounded four other people near the southern city of Ashdod in what police called a "terrorist" attack.

The gunman was killed during Tuesday's attack at the Yavne interchange along the highway connecting Ashdod to Tel Aviv, the authorities said.

"A terrorist wounded five people, including a policeman who was critically injured and then died later," a police spokesperson said.

The attacker had approached the main road on foot, fatally wounding the policeman before going on a shooting rampage and wounding others.

An Israeli paramedic at the scene "shot the terrorist and neutralised him", said Zaki Heller, a spokesperson with emergency service provider Magen David Adom.

"I was driving on the road, I saw a terrorist shooting, I jumped out of the car and neutralised him," the unidentified paramedic who shot the gunman told media during a live interview from the scene.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir hailed the off-duty paramedic's response, saying his gun reforms had helped to save lives, in comments to the media.

Recommended

No information was provided about the identity of the attacker.

The shooting comes just days after one person was killed and five wounded during a stabbing attack in the central town of Hadera before the assailant was shot by armed civilians.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas later praised that attack, saying it was a "heroic stabbing operation" and calling "for more painful strikes against the occupation".

And earlier this month, seven people were killed in a Tel Aviv shooting and stabbing claimed by Hamas.

The attack came amid regional tensions due to Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed nearly 42,300 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,542 people and injured over 4,555 others since September 23.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control