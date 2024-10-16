In the heart of Dearborn, frustration hangs heavy as Arab Americans brace for the most important US election of our times.

With the influential Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) choosing not to endorse any presidential candidate, the community feels more disillusioned.

Ali Faraj, 53, recalls voting for Biden in 2020. At the time, he had hope. He thought maybe, just maybe, Palestine might finally matter to the political elite. "We might matter," he tells TRT World. "But they just don't care."

Faraj is not alone. Across Michigan, from Dearborn to Detroit, the Arab American community feels abandoned. The decision by AAPAC, a top Arab American group in Michigan, to withhold endorsements for presidential candidates is sending shockwaves through neighbourhoods. It’s not merely a symbolic gesture; it’s a stark message that no presidential candidate has earned their trust.

Now, 75,000 households in the wider community will receive letters from AAPAC urging them to decide for themselves. In a swing state where elections can be decided by razor-thin margins, this silence cuts deep.

"No follow-through"

"We feel invisible," Layla Hamadeh, a 32-year-old pharmacist tells TRT World.

"When Kamala Harris started her campaign, I was hopeful. For once, it seemed like someone got us. But here we are again. People in Gaza go up in flames on live TV and no one says a word."

Earlier this month, Harris met with Arab American advocates in Michigan, hoping to mend fences. But the effort fell flat. "They listen," Hamadeh says, "but there's no follow-through."

Analysts warn that Harris could face significant challenges if Arab and Muslim Americans choose to abstain from voting or opt for third-party candidates.

"Both candidates have endorsed genocide in Gaza and war in Lebanon," AAPAC said in a short, stern statement.