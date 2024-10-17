At least seven people, including security personnel and civilians, were killed and six others injured in a suicide bombing at a cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police said.

Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The restaurant, which was located opposite a police training station, was frequented by officers, according to a security source.

Officers said the assailant walked into a crowd of people enjoying tea under the shade of a tree, before detonating a device at around 1230 GMT.

"The explosion occurred under trees where residents of the area spend time to rest," it added.

Resident Mohamed Ali said he heard a loud blast.

“The cafe was full of people enjoying their tea, and then everything was chaos,” he said.