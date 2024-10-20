Sunday, October 20, 2024

1800 GMT — An Israeli colonel was killed in combat in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said in a statement, as Hamas fighters attack invading Israeli troops in the besieged enclave.

Yedioth Ahronoth said he was the commander of Israel's 401st armoured brigade.

Hamas released on its official Telegram account footage of targeting an Israeli tank with heavy explosives using an unexploded Israeli missile. The resistance movement announced complex ambushes against the Israeli soldiers.

The group also announced that its fighters infiltrated behind the army's gatherings and attacked two armoured personnel carriers with explosives and shells, killing and wounding many of them.

Hamas added that its fighters also targeted a Merkava tank near the Saftawi junction in the Jabalia refugee camp.

More updates 👇

1600 GMT — 3 killed as Israeli warplanes hit car in northern Gaza

Three people were killed when an Israeli fighter jet struck a car in the northern Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, a medical source said.

The strike targeted the car in an area designated by the Israeli army as a “safe zone” for civilians in the city’s western part, witnesses said.

The attack came hours after at least 87 people were killed and 40 others injured in an Israeli air strike late Saturday that destroyed an entire residential block in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

1530 GMT — Deaths reported as Israeli army shells Palestinian shelters in northern Gaza

Fatalities were reported in Israeli artillery shelling targeting a school and clinic sheltering displaced civilians in the northern Gaza city of Jabalia, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces shelled the Abu Hussein School and Al-Fakhoura Clinic, both run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UN RWA) in Jabalia, witnesses said.

The attack came hours after at least 87 people were killed and 40 others injured in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed entire residential block in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

1400 GMT — Israel pushing Palestinians in northern Gaza to 'certain death'

Israel is pushing Palestinians in northern Gaza to “certain death” amid its deadly offensive and siege on the area, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned.

“The occupation army is forcing residents of northern Gaza to either flee under bombardment or face killing, in what resembles a circle of certain death,” the ministry said in a statement.

"Genocide is unfolding in northern Gaza in its clearest form, in full view of the world, marked by siege, starvation, forced displacement, destruction of buildings, aerial bombardment, targeting of health centres, and mass killings,” the ministry added.

The ministry said the failure of the international community to stop this “war of extermination has emboldened Israel to continue its deadly campaign.”

The Israeli army has pressed ahead with a massive offensive, now in its 16th day, in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege on the area.

1315 GMT — 3 Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Three Lebanese soldiers were killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, according to the military.

The army said Israeli forces targeted a military vehicle on a highway between Ain Ebel and Hanin in Bint Jbeil city.

1255 GMT — 11 killed in Israeli air strikes targeting southern Lebanon

At least 11 people were killed when Israeli air strikes targeted several areas in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

Four people were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting the Kassar Zaatar neighbourhood of the city of Nabatieh.

Two others were killed and several others were injured in another air strike targeting a house in Burj Rahhal town in Tyre district.

1253 GMT — US concerned over safety of employees held by Houthis in Yemen

The US Embassy in Yemen voiced concerns on Sunday over the safety of its employees held by the Houthi group.

“It’s been 3 years since the Houthis unlawfully detained US government local staff,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Several of our Yemeni colleagues may now face prosecution on false charges. We fear for their safety—and will not rest until these individuals and all detained UN, NGO, and diplomatic staff are released,” it added.

1245 GMT — Jordan condemns Israel’s violation of international law after deadly strike in Gaza’s Beit Lahia

Jordan condemned a deadly Israeli air strike that killed at least 87 people in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia.

Israeli warplanes carried out deadly air strikes on the city late Saturday, destroying an entire residential block.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry reiterated its absolute rejection of Israel’s “ongoing violations of international humanitarian law and all human values and principles.”

0940 GMT — Israel kills 87 in Gaza's Beit Lahia as death toll tops 42,600

The death toll from an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia has mounted to 87, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that more than 40 other people have been also wounded, including some in critical condition.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 42,603 Palestinians and wounded 99,795, the ministry added.

The toll did not incorporate the strike that killed dozens overnight, AFP has reported citing rescuers.

1051 GMT — UN condemns Israeli air strikes in Gaza's Beit Lahiya

UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland has condemned Israeli air strikes in Gaza's Beit Lahiya a day earlier that have killed dozens, and he called for an end to attacks on civilians and urged that displaced Palestinians be protected.

0843 GMT — TwoOxfam aid workers killed in Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza

Two aid workers with British aid group Oxfam have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Jabalia in northern Gaza, the group has said.

“Oxfam mourns the tragic loss of our partners at Juzoor, Dr Ahmad al Najar and midwife Laila Jneid, killed by Israeli air strikes on Jabalia,” the humanitarian organization said in a statement on X late Saturday.

It said the two workers were providing lifesaving health care in Gaza.

“Attacking aid workers is a war crime,” Oxfam said, renewing its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

0834 GMT — At least three killed as Israeli warplanes strike home in northern Gaza

At least three Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike in Jabalia in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

Eyewitnesses said the strike targeted a home in the Jabalia refugee camp.