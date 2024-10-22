TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UN vows to continue Black Sea safety talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia
Senior UN official reports September as 'highest monthly toll' in Ukraine for 2024, with 208 civilians killed and 1,220 injured.
UN vows to continue Black Sea safety talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia
November will mark 1,000 days since the beginning of Russia's military offensive. / Photo: AA Archive
October 22, 2024

As civilian casualties mount in Ukraine, the UN has reiterated its commitment to maintaining dialogue with Türkiye, Ukraine, and Russia to ensure the freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

"While the worst impact of the war continues to be felt in the front line communities of eastern and southern Ukraine, death and destruction is also a daily occurrence away from the areas of active fighting," Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told a session of the UN Security Council.

Emphasising the war’s escalating toll on Ukraine’s civilian population, Jenca said: "In September, at least 208 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 1,220 injured, making it the month with the highest number of civilian casualties this year in Ukraine."

Jenca cited the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which reported that nearly 12,000 civilians, including 622 children, had been killed and over 25,000 more injured since Russia's military offensive in February 2022.

RelatedTask force by Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria sails to Black Sea to clear mines

Freedom, safety of navigation

Recommended

Highlighting Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, he said that "the UN therefore continues engagement with Ukraine, the Russian Federation and Türkiye, as well as other stakeholders, in support of freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea."

He also drew attention to the torture faced by prisoners of war in both Ukraine and Russia, stating that 97 percent of Ukrainian prisoners and 50 percent of Russian prisoners reported being subjected to torture or ill-treatment during captivity.

"We urge the authorities of the Russian Federation, as well as of Ukraine, to end this practice and hold perpetrators accountable," he said.

November will mark 1,000 days since the beginning of Russia's military offensive, "a war" that Jenca described as causing "deep human suffering, threatening regional stability, and worsening global divisions."

Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan