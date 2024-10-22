As civilian casualties mount in Ukraine, the UN has reiterated its commitment to maintaining dialogue with Türkiye, Ukraine, and Russia to ensure the freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

"While the worst impact of the war continues to be felt in the front line communities of eastern and southern Ukraine, death and destruction is also a daily occurrence away from the areas of active fighting," Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told a session of the UN Security Council.

Emphasising the war’s escalating toll on Ukraine’s civilian population, Jenca said: "In September, at least 208 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 1,220 injured, making it the month with the highest number of civilian casualties this year in Ukraine."

Jenca cited the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which reported that nearly 12,000 civilians, including 622 children, had been killed and over 25,000 more injured since Russia's military offensive in February 2022.

Related Task force by Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria sails to Black Sea to clear mines

Freedom, safety of navigation