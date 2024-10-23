On October 20, MSNBC's journalist Ayman Mohyeldin hosted veteran journalist Jeremy Scahill to talk about the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, what it means and its influence on potential ceasefire talks.

Scahill is co-founder of Drop Site News and is known for playing a crucial role in building The Intercept media outlet.

The episode on MSNBC's weekend show was aired and later posted on the channel's social media accounts. However, only a day later, the interview was deleted from the channel's online platforms, sparking concerns about censoring of voices that are critical of Israeli war in Gaza.

In the interview, Scahill says Israel has been waging an "extermination campaign in the north of Gaza for the past two weeks".

"There is no food or medicine of any kind that can reach the north."

"I've just got done seeing images from the ground where children are being shredded like meat in a butcher shop. I don't understand how any of us, whether we're journalists or not (can ignore it).

"This isn't about objectivity. How any of us can watch this genocide unfold in real time? This has to stop," Scahill says in the show.

Israeli forces began the relentless attacks in the north of Gaza about three weeks ago with the declared aim of preventing Hamas fighters from regrouping and continued to intensify after the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar last Wednesday.

The health ministry has said over 650 people had been killed since the new attacks began with at least 16 people killed on Wednesday as Israeli forces targeted a hospital, refugee shelters and ordered residents to head south.

The former investigative reporter for The Intercept also spoke about how MSNBC promoted "propaganda from Israel", calling the channel out for its reporting on the Israeli war in Gaza

"I mean, we're watching a genocide in real time and I'm sorry, but on this network there are people who have promoted propaganda from Israel," Scahill added.