Leaders from around the world have condemned the terrorist attack targeting a defense industry facility in Türkiye's capital, where five people were martyred and 22 others wounded.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara on Wednesday.

"I condemn this heinous attack on facilities of the Turkish Aerospace Industries," Erdogan said.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the attack on the sidelines of a BRICS group summit that Erdogan was attending as a guest.

"Dear Mr. President, dear colleagues, we are very glad to welcome you to Kazan. But before we start work, I would like to express my condolences in connection with the terrorist attack. Media reports are coming in about the terrorist attack in Türkiye," Putin said.

United States

The US also condemned the terror attack, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying, "The United States stands with our Ally Türkiye and strongly condemns today's terrorist attack. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Blinken added in his remarks on X.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also condemned the attack.

"This morning, our prayers are with all of those affected and their families, and of course, also the people of Türkiye at this very difficult time," he said.

NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely," Rutte said.

"NATO stands with its allied nation Türkiye," he added.

EU

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell "strongly condemned" terrorism in all forms in a post on X following the attack.

"The EU expresses solidarity with Türkiye in this difficult time," he said.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan also condemned the attack, adding that Baku would always be on the side "of its brother, Türkiye."

France

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned "the terrorist attack that hit Ankara in the strongest terms," in a post on X.

He highlighted that the French people "share the pain of the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and offer our condolences to them."

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X: "I am shocked by the reports of the dead and injured in Ankara. We strongly condemn terrorism in any form and stand by our partner Türkiye."

The Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also conveyed his condolences to President Erdogan, saying the Netherlands "condemns all forms of terrorism. We sympathise with Türkiye and are closely monitoring the situation."

Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also "strongly" condemned the attack, saying: "Terrorism and violence have no place in our society."

Kosovo

Kosovo condemned the attack as well, expressing solidarity with Türkiye.

"We stand with our ally, Türkiye, following today's terrorist attack in Ankara. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims. Terrorism and violence have no place in our world!" says President Vjosa Osmani on X.

Slovenia