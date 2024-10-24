In the mountains of Uzbekistan, archaeologists aided by laser-based remote-sensing technology have identified two lost cities that thrived along the fabled Silk Road trade route from the 6th to 11th centuries AD - the bigger one a centre for the metal industry and the other reflecting early Islamic influence.

The fortified highland cities, located three miles (5 km) apart at around 6,560-7,220 feet (2,000-2,200 meters) above sea level, are among the largest known from the mountainous sections of the Silk Road, the sprawling web of overland trade routes linking Europe and the Middle East to East Asia.

"These cities were completely unknown. We are now working through historical sources to find possible undiscovered places that match our findings," said archaeologist Michael Frachetti of Washington University in Saint Louis, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

The bigger of the two, called Tugunbulak, covered about 300 acres (120 hectares), with a population perhaps in the tens of thousands, the researchers said. It was one of the largest cities of its time in its region of Central Asia, rivalling even the famed trade hub Samarkand situated about 70 miles (110 km) away.

It existed from around 550 to 1000 AD. "Tugunbulak is many times larger and more enigmatic than other highland castles or settlements that have been documented in high-elevation Central Asia," Frachetti said.

The other city, Tashbulak, was only a tenth the size of its neighbour, with a population perhaps in the thousands, the researchers said, lasting from around 730-750 to 1030-1050 AD.

Founded in early medieval times in what is now southeastern Uzbekistan, the cities were eventually abandoned and forgotten until archaeologists came across the first evidence of them while scouring a rugged mountain area, with deep ravines, steep ridge lines and forests.

They deployed drone-based lidar remote scanning to map the scale and layout of the sites.

"Lidar is a technology that floods the landscape with lasers to measure the topography, in this case, in highly refined detail," Frachetti said.

It revealed evidence of numerous structures, plazas, fortifications, roads, habitations and other urban features.

Preliminary excavation at one of Tugunbulak's fortified buildings - girded by thick earthen walls - yielded the remains of kilns and furnaces, indicating it was a factory where metalsmiths may have turned rich local deposits of iron ore into steel.