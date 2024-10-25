The UN Interim Force in Lebanon said that its peacekeepers withdrew from an observation post near Dhayra town in south Lebanon on Tuesday after Israeli forces fired at it.

The UN mission, known as UNIFIL, is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation Blue Line with Israel - an area that has seen fierce clashes this month between Israeli troops and Lebanese Hezbollah groups fighters.

The mission on Friday said that when Israeli soldiers conducting house-clearing operations nearby realised they were being observed they fired at the post, which prompted the duty guards to withdraw to avoid being shot.

It added that the Israeli military has repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line and has deliberately damaged camera, lighting and communications equipment at some of these positions.

The mission said in a separate statement that a medical facility at a UNIFIL position in Beit Lif was hit on Wednesday by a shell or rocket of unknown origin, causing damage to buildings.