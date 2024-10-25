TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
President Erdogan lauds Türkiye’s historic defence transformation
Türkiye celebrates two decades of defence independence as President Erdogan highlights the nation’s shift from foreign reliance to self-sufficiency in arms production.
President Erdogan lauds Türkiye’s historic defence transformation
President Erdogan referenced "overt and covert embargoes" that Türkiye has faced, suggesting these challenges have only strengthened the nation's resolve to develop independent defence capabilities. / Photo: AA
October 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the country’s transformation in defence capabilities over the past 22 years, calling it a “historic achievement” achieved despite international obstacles and restrictions.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X on Friday, Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's shift from dependency on foreign suppliers for basic military equipment to becoming a significant defence manufacturer and exporter.

“We’ve written an epic in the field of defence industry over the last 22 years,” Erdogan declared, pointing to key achievements, including the indigenous “Steel Dome” air defence system and its long-range counterpart, “Siper.”

Erdogan also emphasised advancements in satellite technology, noting the successful launch of IMECE, Türkiye's first domestically produced surveillance satellite, now providing unrestricted global imaging capabilities.

He highlighted the TURKSAT 6A project, which has placed Türkiye among the select nations capable of producing their own communication satellites.

Addressing ongoing international restrictions, Erdogan referenced "overt and covert embargoes" that Türkiye has faced, suggesting these challenges have only strengthened the nation's resolve to develop independent defence capabilities.

"Türkiye's march toward defence independence is not just for our country," Erdogan stated, "it signals a new era for the oppressed and the entire world."

Recommended

The announcement underscores Türkiye's continuing efforts to establish itself as a major player in the global defence industry, with its military equipment now being exported to numerous countries worldwide.

RelatedEye on the sky: The strategic potential of Türkiye's Steel Dome

Turkish defence exports reach 178 countries in 2024

Turkish defence industry companies exported products to a record-breaking 178 different countries this year, the country’s president said on Friday.

"In 2024 alone, our defence industry companies achieved a remarkable record by exporting products to 178 different countries," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the SAHA International Defence and Aerospace Expo 2024 in Istanbul.

During the event, also known as SAHA Expo, contracts worth $6.2 billion will be signed, including $4.6 billion in export agreements, Erdogan said, adding, “This is noteworthy.”

“We will leverage the expertise gained from the TURKSAT 6A and IMECE satellite projects in both the planning and execution of our lunar mission,” Erdogan added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan