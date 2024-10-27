WORLD
Israeli journalist helps soldiers detonate explosives in Lebanese building
Video aired by Israeli Channel 12 shows an Israeli journalist participating in the detonation of a building in Lebanon alongside Israeli forces, raising ethical concerns over journalistic objectivity in conflict.
Israeli journalist's involvement in a detonation raises ethical questions. / Photo: Reuters
October 27, 2024

An Israeli journalist took part in detonating a civilian structure in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army intensified its air and ground assaults on the country, as shown in a video recently broadcast.

Footage aired by Israeli Channel 12 showed news presenter Danny Kushmaro wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet while being instructed by a soldier on how to detonate an explosive device.

The video shows him listening to a soldier, who claimed that a nearby grey building was used to fire rockets into northern Israel.

After counting down from four, the Israeli journalist then presses the detonator button and the building goes down in a cloud of smoke.

The detonation of the building was recorded by the Israeli army from the air, and the video was shared with Israeli Channel 12.

Recommended

No details released yet

No details were provided on when or where the incident occurred, other than it took place in Southern Lebanon, where Israel recently launched a ground incursion.

Under codes of ethics, journalists are supposed to be objective observers in matters of war, not taking sides or participating in a conflict.

Israel launched a massive air offensive on Lebanon last month in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

More than 2,650 people have been killed and over 12,300 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

SOURCE:AA
