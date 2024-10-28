Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and several opposition parties have rejected the recent parliamentary election results, citing alleged Russian interference, prompting mixed reactions and criticisms, with government officials and observers challenging the allegations.

"As the last independent institution, I cannot recognise these elections—it would legitimise Russia's takeover of Georgia," Zourabichvili wrote on X on Sunday, adding, "Our ancestors endured too much for us to surrender our European future."

She urged international allies to come in support of the Georgian people against what she called an "illegitimate government."

Zourabichvili's disregard for the election results comes following weeks-long reports in the European media expressing concern that the incumbent government, considered neutral on the Russia-Ukraine war, might win the election.

The election was seen as a choice between a ruling party that has deepened ties with Russia and an opposition aiming to fast-track integration with Europe.

The Central Election Commission said Sunday that the ruling party, Georgian Dream party, of which Zourabichvili is a fierce critic, got 54.8 percent of Saturday’s vote with almost all ballots counted.

Speaking from the Presidential Palace, Zourabichvili condemned the election process, describing it as a case of "hybrid warfare" and labelling it part of a Russian strategy to extend its reach into Georgian politics.

Meanwhile, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze refuted the president’s allegations, defending the election’s validity.

In an interview with BBC, he stated, "Irregularities happen everywhere. The general content of the elections was in line with legal principles and the principle of democratic elections."

He underscored that there was no room for manipulation because of the new electronic voting system.