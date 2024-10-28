TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye’s BRICS ties not an alternative to existing alliances — Erdogan
Türkiye goes wherever its interests lie and develops cooperation in whatever direction its benefits require, says Turkish President Erdogan.
Türkiye’s BRICS ties not an alternative to existing alliances — Erdogan
President Erdogan last week attended a summit in Russia of BRICS – representing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus several other countries – as an invited guest. / Photo: AA
October 28, 2024

Türkiye’s developing ties with the BRICS group are not an alternative to its existing engagements, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Our developing relations with BRICS are by no means, and can never be, an alternative to our existing engagements. We are not changing course. On the contrary, we are striving to claim our rightful place in the changing global system with a Türkiye-centered approach,” President Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye takes its place on all such platforms as a longtime NATO ally and a country seeking full EU membership, he added.

He stressed that his country goes “wherever its interests lie, and it develops cooperation in whatever direction its benefits require.”

Erdogan last week attended a summit in Russia of BRICS – representing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus several other countries – as an invited guest.

RelatedErdogan pledges tough stance on terror after TAI attack
Recommended

Ankara terror attack

In the wake of last week’s terrorist PKK attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in the capital Ankara, which martyred five people and injured 22 others, Türkiye has hit over 470 targets and neutralised 213 terrorists, said the president.

Türkiye “crumpled up messages” intended to be conveyed by the terrorist attack on the Turkish defence firm, he stressed.

Erdogan said Türkiye will "decisively" continue its leaps in the defence industry, "which is the source of pride for our country in the world."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan