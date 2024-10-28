Türkiye’s developing ties with the BRICS group are not an alternative to its existing engagements, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Our developing relations with BRICS are by no means, and can never be, an alternative to our existing engagements. We are not changing course. On the contrary, we are striving to claim our rightful place in the changing global system with a Türkiye-centered approach,” President Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye takes its place on all such platforms as a longtime NATO ally and a country seeking full EU membership, he added.

He stressed that his country goes “wherever its interests lie, and it develops cooperation in whatever direction its benefits require.”

Erdogan last week attended a summit in Russia of BRICS – representing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus several other countries – as an invited guest.