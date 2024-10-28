South Africa has filed "evidence of a genocide" committed by Israel in Gaza with the International Court of Justice, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The document "contains evidence which shows how the government of Israel has violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza", the presidency said on Monday.

It added that the filing included additional facts, evidence and arguments in South Africa's ongoing genocide case against Israel.

The evidence shows Israel's actions are aimed at the physical destruction of Palestinians as well as "ignoring and defying" several provisional measures ordered earlier by the UN's top court.

Israel is "using starvation as a weapon of war and to further Israel's aims to depopulate Gaza through mass death and forced displacement of Palestinians", the presidency said, referring to the evidence detailed in over 750 pages of text, supported by exhibits and annexes of over 4,000 pages.

Related Israeli strikes leave Lebanese border towns in ruins, satellite images show

New evidence