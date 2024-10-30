Türkiye’s permanent representative to the UN has announced that Türkiye, along with a coalition of key nations, has issued a joint letter calling for a halt to arms transfers to Israel.

Adressing an open debate on 'The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question' on Tuesday, Ahmet Yildiz highlighted that Israel’s actions have brought the region to the brink of all-out war, marked by unprecedented war crimes.

"We make this collective call for immediate steps to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect they may be used in the occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as stipulated in General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24 of 18 September 2024," he said.

"This is essential to end Israel’s illegal occupation, deter further violations against civilians in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as in Lebanon, and prevent further regional escalation."

Urging all countries to remain on the "right side of history" and join the collective initiative, Yildiz stressed that "the bloodshed has to stop."