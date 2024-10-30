Israel has taken hostage all structures whose duty is to protect international principles such as peace, human rights, and democracy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"The Israeli government, blinded by Zionist delusions, seizes not only the UN Security Council but all structures whose mission is to protect peace, human rights, freedom of the press, and democracy," President Erdogan said on Wednesday at an event in the capital Ankara.

“The Gaza genocide has stripped the world of all masks. The Israeli administration’s disregard for the law has once again reminded us that the values the West claimed to be defending for decades are completely empty. We all see that what they call civilisation is nothing but a toothless monster.”

“I have to express the following truth although it rends my heart: Our Islamic world, whose population is close to 2 billion, unfortunately, has done badly in the test on Gaza and Lebanon. We couldn’t prevent 50,000 of our brothers and sisters from getting torn apart in the killing machine of the Zionist regime.”

Erdogan condemned the global silence on the Gaza crisis, calling it “shameful” for humanity as civilians face relentless bombardment and worsening conditions in the Palestinian enclave.

“We are living in shameful days for humanity and civilisation as 50,000 innocents, most of them children and women, have been brutally murdered and 2 million imprisoned in a small patch of land being bombed continuously” in Gaza, Erdogan said.

No deterrent steps are being taken to stop “the enemy of humanity, (Israeli President) Netanyahu,” he added, calling the situation “the downfall of humanity.”