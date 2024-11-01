Thom Yorke, the British lead singer and songwriter of alternative rock bank Radiohead, stormed off stage in Australia this week after a protester interrupted his solo performance to call out Israel’s war on Gaza and the mounting civilian death toll.

Yorke challenged him to “Come up on the f**king stage and say what you want to say… Don’t stand there like a coward.”

The man in the back of the crowd was then heard saying: “How many dead children will it take for you to condemn the genocide in Gaza?”

To which, Yorke responded: “OK, you do it, see you later then”, and walked off stage.

This was not the first time Yorke openly expressed disdain over pro-Palestine voices calling for his band to break the silence on Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

A similar incident happened in 2017, three years before the current war broke out, when protesters waved Palestinian flags at a Radiohead show in Scotland to call for the cancellation of the band’s scheduled concert in Tel Aviv.

At the time too, Yorke muttered into the microphone in contempt: “Some f**king people” and made an obscene middle-finger gesture.

Later, he defended his reaction, describing the protests as “an extraordinary waste of energy” and particularly offensive to guitarist Jonny Greenwood, who has an Israeli wife.

“Imagine how offensive that is for Jonny,” Yorke told the Rolling Stone magazine in 2017.

The irony isn’t lost on Radiohead fans who find deeper meaning in the band’s themes: a songwriter renowned for tracks that confront unchecked power and authoritarianism is now resisting calls to speak up against a state accused of genocide.

To them, this refusal is an evident contradiction —one that’s hard to reconcile with lyrics they know by heart.

And Radiohead didn’t always shy away from speaking for war victims. In 1995, the band wrote “Lucky” as a contribution to The Help Album, a charity record intended to support children affected by the Bosnian War—“some of the world’s most vulnerable”.