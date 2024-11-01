With just days to go before the highly anticipated United States elections, a debate is heating up within the Pakistani-American community about who to support for president.

Just last week, the Pakistani-American Public Affairs Committee (PAKPAC USA), a group focused on political coordination, activism and advocacy of federal policy making in the US, shocked many by endorsing former President Donald Trump.

There are some 625,000 Pakistani Americans in the US, which is a tiny fraction of the electorate. But many in the the seventh largest Asian-American ethnic group are located in key swing states including Michigan and Pennsylvania, giving them outsized influence in the election.

And it appears some Pakistani-Americans are bucking the historical trend of voting for Democrats by backing Trump this year.

A number of factors explain this trend.

Imran Khan supporters

In its statement endorsing Trump, PAKPAC USA said one major factor in its decision involved foreign affairs.

"While we certainly do not agree with the former President on every issue, after extensive meetings with his campaign and with the Harris campaign, we believe the former President is the candidate who will improve US-Pakistan relations," it said.

The group, which retains strong ties with their ancestral land, also chastised US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's administration for doing little to release Pakistan's imprisoned ex-Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Khan, who was jailed on corruption charges after being ousted in a vote of no-confidence in 2022, initially blamed the Biden-Harris administration for orchestrating his downfall.

Note that during his tenure, the Biden administration did not engage with the political leadership of Imran Khan, while his relationship with the current Shehbaz Sharif regime has been relatively more constructive.

With a sizable percentage of Pakistani-Americans consisting of Khan supporters, many view a Trump victory as heralding a potential breakthrough with Khan, akin to when the two met at the White House in 2019 to mend ties.

Many voters also believe that Trump in the White House could help Khan get out of jail.

However, such scenarios remain far-fetched. On the campaign trail, Trump has given no indication that he would get involved in Pakistan's internal affairs or work to alter Khan's prison status once in power.

Repudiating Harris on Gaza

The war on Gaza is also on the minds of Pakistani-Americans, who are overwhelmingly Muslim and anti-Israel. As a result, they are consistent with other Muslim American voters in denouncing the Biden administration's unequivocal support for Israel amid its genocide against Palestinians.

This was most recently evident in Virginia, where Pakistani Americans at an event about civic engagement expressed support for Trump in hopes of ending the war.

Similarly, many Pakistani Americans have previously voted "uncommitted" in cities such as Chicago and Dallas, citing the genocide in Gaza and the Biden administration's inaction as a major reason for their decision.

The question then is: will Trump do better?