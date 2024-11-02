Türkiye's exports reached $23.6 billion in October, marking a historic high for the month, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has announced.

Speaking at an event organised by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Saturday, Bolat highlighted that the country’s exports grew by 3.6% compared to October last year.

"Türkiye has broken export records in 10 of the last 15 months," Bolat noted, underscoring the sustained growth in trade.

Meanwhile, the country’s imports decreased slightly by 0.1% to $29.36 billion in October, he reported.

As a result, Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit fell by $1.1 billion, narrowing to $5.7 billion compared to the same month in the previous year.