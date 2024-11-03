The BBC has been accused by more than 100 staffers of providing Israel favourable coverage in its reporting on the war against Gaza, calling on the broadcaster to "recommit to fairness, accuracy, and impartiality."

The letter sent to BBC Director General Tim Davie was signed by more than 230 members of the media industry, including 101 anonymous BBC staff, journalists from other media organisations as well as historians, actors, academics and politicians, according to a report that was first published on Friday by The Independent newspaper.

It criticised the news outlet for failing its editorial standards by lacking "consistently fair and accurate evidence-based journalism in its coverage of Gaza."

It also urged the BBC to report "without fear or favour” and to "recommit to the highest editorial standards — with emphasis on fairness, accuracy, and due impartiality."

"The consequences of inadequate coverage are significant. Every television report, article and radio interview that has failed to robustly challenge Israeli claims has systematically dehumanised Palestinians," it said.

The BBC denied the claims, insisting it "strives to live up to our responsibility to deliver the most trusted and impartial news."

A spokesperson said: "When we make mistakes or have made changes to the way we report, we are transparent. We are also very clear with our audiences on the limitations put on our reporting – including the lack of access into Gaza and restricted access to parts of Lebanon, and our continued efforts to get reporters into those areas."