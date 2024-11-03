WORLD
Türkiye calls for truce in Sudan civil war 'without delay'
The Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Sudan, urging a swift end to hostilities and the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Ankara has reiterated support for Sudan's sovereignty and unity. / Photo: AP
November 3, 2024

Türkiye has expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, particularly highlighting violence against civilians in Al Jazirah state.

"We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and the attacks against civilians in Al Jazirah state in violation of humanitarian law," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement on Sunday.

The ministry emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire "without further delay to restore peace and stability."

It also urged swift action to "ensure the return of displaced persons to their homes and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid."

The statement reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Sudan’s "sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity."

As part of this commitment, Ankara pledges ongoing humanitarian support to "alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," the statement added.

Intensified fight in Al Jazirah

Sudan's Al Jazirah has become a key battleground following the defection of paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Abu Aqla Kaykal.

In the first high-ranking defection from the RSF, he recently joined the Sudanese army along with what the military described as "a large number" of his troops.

According to the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the RSF launched major attacks across eastern parts of Al Jazirah state between October 20 and 25.

The paramilitaries allegedly committed mass killings, sexual assaults, extensive looting of markets and homes and widespread farm burnings, Nkweta-Salami said.

The conflict in Sudan erupted in mid-April 2023 between the regular army led by the country's de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the RSF led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing more than 11 million.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
