The prime ministers of India and Canada condemned violence that broke out at a Hindu temple near Toronto at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show people hitting each other with flagpoles and throwing punches in the Toronto suburb of Brampton on Sunday.

It was unclear who instigated the violence and Reuters could not independently verify what happened.

The incident happened weeks after Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats linking them to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in 2023 in Canada. It has accused the Indian government of conducting a broad campaign against South Asian dissidents in Canada, something New Delhi denies.

The local Police said on Monday that three people faced criminal charges over Sunday's protest, without providing further details.

"Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated," the police said in a statement.

Strong condemnations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strongly worded statement on X on Monday.