Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia is actively studying Türkiye's initiative to organise peace talks with Ukraine and revive the grain export agreement.

In an interview with Russian state news agency RIA, Lavrov commended Türkiye's overall efforts, particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s personal role in seeking a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov recalled that Türkiye had previously facilitated the drafting of the only peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, as well as agreements that enabled Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, later known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"These agreements were later rejected or unimplemented by Kiev," he noted. "The Ukrainian side declined to finalise the draft peace treaty, and they exploited the Black Sea corridor to conduct attacks and provocations against Russian vessels and coastal infrastructure."

Lavrov also pointed out that Russia's part of the deal, which aimed to normalise access to global markets for its agricultural products and fertilisers, has yet to be fulfilled.