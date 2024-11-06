Ukraine’s Consul in Antalya, Oleksandr Voronin, has expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s hospitality, saying, “Türkiye has welcomed orphaned children for 2.5 years."

"The children have grown very accustomed to Türkiye, and the country has done everything possible to make their stay here pleasant. They love it here, and we are always very thankful to Türkiye,” Voronin said.

Following a meeting between Turkish and Ukrainian first ladies Emine Erdogan and Olena Zelenska, orphans from Ukraine have been hosted in Antalya since March 2022.

Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services has closely supported these orphaned children, who were hosted in a secure environment in hotels, by providing housing, nutrition, education, and psychological support.

Now, in response to a request from the Ukrainian Ministry of Social Policy, the children and their foster families are beginning to return to Ukraine. While they are happy to be reunited with their homeland, they also feel bittersweet about leaving Türkiye.

"Time to return home"

Voronin said that the Ukrainian orphans had lived in Türkiye for an extended period and had grown very attached to it.

“We are very grateful to Türkiye” Voronin stated, “Türkiye welcomed these orphaned children and did everything possible to care for them."

"We are always very thankful to Türkiye. The children have been able to live in a beautiful environment. We were in constant contact with the Ministry of Family and Social Services regarding the children’s well-being," he added.