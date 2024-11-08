Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, 10 PKK terrorists were targeted in northern Iraq's Gara and Hakurk regions, while six PKK/YPG terrorists were eliminated in northern Syria, within the operational zones of Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.

The ministry reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to the fighting terrorism, vowing to continue "until the last terrorist is neutralised."

“There is no escape from the end that awaits the terrorists,” the ministry stated. Türkiye uses the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered.

In 2022, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.