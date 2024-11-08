The UN Human Rights Office on Friday said nearly 70 percent of those killed in the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza are women and children, calling it "a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law."

The office published the figures in a 32-page report, which covers the six-month period from November 2023 to April 2024.

It said in a news release accompanying the report that the office has been verifying the personal details of those killed in Gaza by strikes, shelling, and other conduct of hostilities, and of those fatalities, "it has so far found close to 70 percent to be children and women, indicating a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction and proportionality."

The continuation of these attacks, killing evenly across the population, "demonstrates an apparent indifference to the death of civilians and the impact of the means and methods of warfare selected," the statement said.

"It is essential that there is due reckoning with respect to the allegations of serious violations of international law through credible and impartial judicial bodies and that, in the meantime, all relevant information and evidence are collected and preserved," said Volker Turk, the UN human rights chief.

Related No other war targets women and children like in Gaza — Erdogan

Killed in residential buildings

According to the detailed analysis, about 80 percent of the victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing, out of which 44 percent were children and 26 percent women.

The high number of fatalities per attack was principally due to the Israeli use of weapons with wide area effects in densely populated areas, the office said.

The most represented of verified fatalities were children aged 5 to 9, between ages 10 to 14, and babies and children from 0 to 4 years old.

"Our monitoring indicates that this unprecedented level of killing, and injury of civilians is a dire ct consequence of the failure to comply with fundamental principles of international humanitarian law – namely the principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack," Turk said.