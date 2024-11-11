Türkiye's aerospace sector has marked a historic achievement as two of its national companies, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Baykar, have earned spots among the world’s top 50 largest aerospace companies, based on 2023 revenue rankings by Counterpoint Market Intelligence for FlightGlobal.

TAI placed 38th, reporting $2.67 billion in revenue, while Baykar debuted at 49th with $1.8 billion.

TAI’s 38th position reflects steady growth, bolstered by platforms such as ANKA III, the HURJET jet trainer, and the National Combat Aircraft KAAN.

Known for its cutting-edge R&D and commitment to high-tech solutions, TAI has focused on exports and delivering structural products to civil aviation giants.

The company's international collaborations with prominent players in civil and military aviation have strengthened its global reputation, contributing to its competitive edge in both sectors.

In addition to high-profile defence products, TAI's civilian aviation partnerships have solidified its role as a critical supplier and innovator.

Baykar's debut on the list

Baykar, a major player in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market, entered the rankings at 49th place with a significant $1.8 billion in revenue.

Known for its Bayraktar TB2, Baykar has earned a reputation as the world’s leading armed UAV exporter, with its technology in high demand across the globe.