Türkiye’s zero waste project will thrive through global cooperation — Altun
Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdogan, has gained international attention, says Fahrettin Altun.
“The Zero Waste Project is Türkiye’s largest environmental movement of the Century of Türkiye,” country's Communications Director Altun said. / Photo: AA
November 11, 2024

International cooperation and solidarity will bring success to Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, a key environmental initiative, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"The Zero Waste Project, a decisive step showcasing Türkiye’s leading role in environmental and climate change diplomacy, will truly succeed through global cooperation and solidarity," Altun said on Monday at a roundtable meeting at the COP29 UN climate conference in Azerbaijan.

Via video link, Altun addressed other participants at the event, which was organised by the communications directorate and focused on "strategic communication in the global climate crisis."

He highlighted Türkiye’s ambitious goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053, pointing to the country’s commitment despite its relatively low share of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Though Türkiye produces just 1 percent of global emissions, it signed the Paris Climate Agreement on October 6, 2021, as a responsible member of the international community,” Altun said.

Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdogan, has gained international attention, Altun noted. “The Zero Waste Project is Türkiye’s largest environmental movement of the 'Century of Türkiye,',” Altun said.

“Türkiye is committed to achieving the sustainable development goals by increasing investments in renewable energy, aiming for balanced growth across environmental, economic, and social spheres,” he said.

He highlighted sustainable development's close link to national planning, economic, and ecological issues, as well as social factors, while stressing the importance Türkiye places on raising generations that are environmentally conscious, understand the value of nature, and embrace a responsible approach to production and consumption.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
