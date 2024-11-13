WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Pakistan wedding bus crash rises to 26
Bus carrying wedding party fell into Indus River in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, police say.
Death toll from Pakistan wedding bus crash rises to 26
The bus that plunged into the river with 27 people aboard. / Photo: Reuters
November 13, 2024

The death toll from a passenger bus carrying guests home from a wedding that plunged into a river in northern Pakistan has risen to at least 26 people, officials said, with the bride so far the only known survivor.

"The death toll has increased to 26 while one woman remained unhurt in the accident," Muhammad Zubair, a local police official of the Diamer district in northwestern Gilgit-Baltistan region, said over the phone.

Wazir Asad Ali, a rescue official in Gilgit-Baltistan, said the bride was out of danger and she was being treated at a hospital in Gilgit city.

Last evening, a bus carrying a wedding party fell into the Indus River in Pakistan's northeastern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

RelatedBus plunges into Indus River in Pakistan, killing 18 wedding guests

Lax safety measures

Recommended

Naik Alam, a senior police official from the area, said the driver appeared to have been speeding when he lost control at a curve .

The groom's family had travelled from Punjab, more than 500 kilometres (300 miles) away, for the wedding and were returning home when the accident happened.

Road accidents with high fatalities are common in Pakistan, where safety measures are lax, driver training is poor, and transport infrastructure is often decrepit.

In Balochistan in August, 12 men died when their bus crashed into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway.

In another accident that month, 24 people on board a bus were killed when it plunged into a ravine near the town of Azad Pattan on the border between Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe