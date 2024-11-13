Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his hope for reconciliation with Syria's Bashar al Assad, indicating optimism that they could come together to improve relations between Syria and Türkiye.

“We have reached out to Syria for normalisation, believing this step will pave the way for peace and stability within the Syrian territory,” the Turkish president told journalists after returning from an official trip to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan stressed the need for stability in Syria and warned that the Israeli threat was a serious concern for Syrians as regional instability could spread quickly in volatile areas.

He added that Türkiye is committed to Syria’s territorial integrity and pointed out that Syrian refugees do not pose any threat in this regard.

Erdogan urged Assad to recognise this reality and take steps to create a 'new climate' in Syria that could allow for a peaceful normalisation that could benefit both nations.

Security operations beyond borders

Türkiye’s security concerns remain a priority, with Erdogan stressing that cross-border operations are always on the agenda if necessary to address threats near Türkiye’s borders.

“There are areas where terrorists still maintain a presence near our borders,” he said.