US president-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, longtime political rivals, have met for the first time since Trump won back the White House last week and both promised a smooth transfer of power in January.

On Wednesday, the two leaders sat side by side before a roaring fire in the Oval Office, a peaceful scene that belied tensions between them.

Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump in the 2020 election but dropped out of the 2024 race in July after a disastrous debate with the Republican Trump. He handed his candidacy to Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost.

"We're looking forward to having, like we said, a smooth transition, do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated, what you need," Biden said. "Welcome, welcome back."

"Politics is tough, and it's many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate very much a transition that's so smooth it'll be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe," said Trump, who takes over on January 20.

It was a sharp contrast to the criticism the two men have hurled at each other for years. Their respective teams hold vastly different positions on policies from climate change to Russia to trade.

First lady Jill Biden joined Biden in greeting Trump on his arrival. The White House said she gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for his wife, Melania Trump, and "expressed her team's readiness to assist with the transition."

Biden, 81, has portrayed Trump as a threat to democracy, while Trump, 78, has portrayed Biden as incompetent. Trump made false claims of widespread fraud after losing the 2020 election to Biden.

Trump meets Republican lawmakers

Trump celebrated his victory earlier in the day with Republicans in the House of Representatives who have a good chance of maintaining control of the chamber as November 5 election results trickle in.

"Isn't it nice to win? It's nice to win. It's always nice to win," Trump said. "The House did very well."

Biden, who initially ran against Trump in the 2024 election before stepping aside and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, will welcome the former and future president into the Oval Office, a traditional courtesy by outgoing presidents that Trump, a Republican, did not extend when Biden won in 2020.

"He believes in the norms, he believes in our institution, he believes in the peaceful transfer of power," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said of Biden's decision to invite Trump. She spoke at a briefing for reporters on Tuesday.