Türkiye, Qatar strengthen alliance with new cooperation deals in Ankara
President Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held productive talks in Ankara, resulting in the signing of multiple agreements to deepen bilateral ties.
Turkish President welcomed Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with an official ceremony in Türkiye’s capital Ankara. X/@RTErdogan / Others
November 14, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with an official ceremony in Ankara, marking a significant step in the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Following the ceremony on Thursday, the leaders held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting, during which they oversaw the signing of eight cooperation agreements between the two countries.

"We will continue to strengthen our close cooperation with our friendly and brotherly nation, Qatar, with each passing day," Erdogan said on X.

The agreements span various sectors, reflecting the depth and breadth of Türkiye-Qatar relations.

Among the agreements is a pact on cooperation in humanitarian assistance, aimed at enhancing joint efforts in crisis response and support for vulnerable communities.

Deepening strategic partnership

In the economic sphere, the two countries signed a declaration of intent to simplify and boost trade, aiming to strengthen economic ties and increase bilateral trade flows.

In defence, the countries strengthened their strategic alliance through two agreements: one on technical cooperation between their defence ministries, and another on military cooperation, underscoring their shared commitment to enhancing defence capabilities and expertise.

Additionally, they signed a memorandum on media and communication, which will enhance collaboration in sharing information and promoting cultural exchange.

Türkiye and Qatar also agreed on a joint program for youth and sports for 2025–2026, promoting youth engagement and sports development.

In the transportation sector, an agreement on international road transport and logistics was signed, which will facilitate the transport of goods and passengers between the two nations.

Another agreement focuses on collaboration in documentation and archiving, facilitating the exchange of historical and administrative resources.

These agreements underscore the commitment of both Türkiye and Qatar to deepen their strategic partnership across multiple fields, from humanitarian aid to defence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
