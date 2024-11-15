The party of Sri Lanka’s new Marxist-leaning President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has won a two-thirds majority in parliament, according to official election results Friday, providing a strong mandate for his programme for economic revival.

Dissanayake’s National People’s Power Party won 159 of the 225 seats, according to the Elections Commission.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya, or United People's Power Party, led by opposition leader Sajith Premedasa had 40 seats.

Dissanayake was elected president on September 21 in a rejection of traditional political parties that have governed the island nation since its independence from British rule in 1948.

But he received just 42 percent of the votes, fueling questions over his party’s outlook in Thursday’s parliamentary elections. But the party received a large increase in support less than two months into his presidency.

Tamil attitude shift

The victory in Jaffna marks a great dent for traditional ethnic Tamil parties that have dominated the politics of the north since independence.

It is also a major shift in the attitude of Tamils, who have long been suspicious of majority ethnic Sinhalese leaders. Ethnic Tamil rebels fought an unsuccessful civil war in 1983-2009 to create a separate homeland, saying they were being marginalised by governments controlled by Sinhalese.

According to conservative UN estimates, more than 100,000 people were killed in the conflict.

Veeragathy Thanabalasingham, a Colombo-based political analyst, said northern voters chose the NPP because they could not find a local alternative to traditional Tamil political parties, with which they were disillusioned.

“The Tamil parties were divided and contested separately, and as a result the Tamil people's representation is scattered,” he said.