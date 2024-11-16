CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Australia issues emergency evacuation amid fierce bushfires
Major bushfire is burning out of control in Australia's Victoria, forcing authorities to issue emergency evacuation orders.
Australia issues emergency evacuation amid fierce bushfires
Strong winds and extreme heat are fueling the fire's rapid spread. / Photo: AP Archive
November 16, 2024

Authorities ordered residents of several towns in Australia's southeastern Victoria state to evacuate on Saturday due to nearby bushfires, Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) issued "leave now" and "watch and act" warnings for several communities in the state's western and southwestern districts as crews struggled to respond to fires.

The CFA said an "out-of-control" bushfire is about 38 kilometres (23.6 miles) south of Ballarat city and is moving south.

People in the area are being advised that "leaving now" is the safest option, while locals are being urged to closely monitor emergency information and not return home if they are away.

"Don't wait, leaving now is the safest option," the CFA urged.

"Conditions may change and get worse very quickly. Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.

By choosing to stay, you and your family may be at risk of serious injury or death," it added.

Recommended
RelatedAustralia orders evacuation as dam spills, rain pummels in Sydney

Fire ban

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted a high, extreme, or catastrophic fire danger for much of southern and eastern Australia on Saturday, with strong winds expected to continue into the evening.

State Control Centre spokesperson Luke Hegarty said the entire state needed to remain alert.

Meanwhile, authorities declared a total fire ban in northwest Victoria on Saturday, and the entire state was advised to be on alert.

Conditions were expected to ease on Sunday, with heavy rain forecast for much of Victoria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter