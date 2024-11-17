TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures PKK terrorist organisation's Portugal ringleader
Serdar Tunagur is arrested in Istanbul during a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate.
Türkiye captures PKK terrorist organisation's Portugal ringleader
Tunagur was arrested in Istanbul during the joint operation and later sent to prison on judicial authorities' orders. / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2024

Serdar Tunagur, the ringleader of the terrorist organisation PKK in Portugal, has been apprehended by Turkish forces.

Tunagur was arrested in Istanbul during a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate. He was later sent to prison on judicial authorities' orders.

According to security sources, Tunagur previously engaged in subversive activities in support of the PKK and actively took part in many actions on behalf of the terrorist organisation in Portugal.

In a related development, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Sunday afternoon that the country's armed forces have "neutralised" eight PKK/YPG terrorists in operation zones in Syria and Iraq.

Recommended

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

RelatedYPG/PKK terror group seize farmland to build US-backed watchtowers in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit